Blake Shelton Bowed Down to Gwen Stefani During Their Grammys Performance & Same

You already knew Blake wants nobody but Gwen. In case you needed the reminder, though, there’s always Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Grammys 2020 performance video to refer back to. There’s really never been a doubt in our minds that these two Voice judges were absolutely smitten—but their duet on the Staples Center stage makes for just the sweetest affirmation this year.

Blake, 43, and Gwen, 50, took to the Grammys stage to perform their recently released single, “Nobody But You.” The song surprised fans when the songwriting pair dropped it late last year, especially as its lyrics seemed to confirm their plans to get married soon. While that conversation is still on the table, for now, we know that this couple is committed as ever.

The performance started with Blake on stage by himself with an acoustic guitar. After his verse, Gwen walked on stage dressed in a white dress with a massive train and a rose-studded headband. The performance continued with the lovebirds looking at each other as they sang the lyrics, “I don’t want to live without you.” The duet ended with massive applause from the Grammys audience, which Gwen responded to with a sweet, “Thank you.” The performance also ended with Blake bowing down to his girlfriend, which was probably the cutest moment of the whole song.

Blake almost seemed more excited about tonight’s performance than the fact that his single, “God’s Country,” was up for a Grammy nomination for Best Solo Performance tonight. Ahead of the show, he gushed to ABC’s Gayle King about rehearsals with Gwen.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Blake said. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

“And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking,” he added. Looking back through tonight’s clip, we definitely see what he’s talking about. Anybody else getting Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper vibes circa A Star Is Born, or is that just us?

Blake and Gwen have been an item since late 2015 after working together on the talent competition, The Voice. Both singers had previous marriages before making things official: Blake divorced fellow country singer, Miranda Lambert, in 2015, while Gwen finalized her divorce from rockstar Gavin Rossdale in 2016. Gwen and Gavin share three children, who already view Blake as a father figure these days.

We’re happy for their blended family, and for the love they so effortlessly graced the Grammys stage with tonight.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards is broadcasting live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.