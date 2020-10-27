Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged 6 Years After They Met on ‘The Voice’

She said yes! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged six years after they met on The Voice.

The “Honeybee” singer and the No Doubt member announced their engagement on Tuesday, October 7, with an Instagram photo of them kissing as Stefani showed off the massive diamond ring on her finger. “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx,” she captioned the post. Shelton, for his part, shared the same photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

According to People, Shelton proposed to Stefani on Saturday, October 17, in Oklahoma. As fans know, Shelton and Stefani met as coaches on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and started dating soon after their divorces in the summer of 2015. Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert at the time, while Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale. In an interview with Extra in October, Stefani said she thinks it’s “pretty cute” when people mistake Shelton for her husband. “Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?” she said. “I guess we’re just together.”

She continued, “People got used to it or something like that. But it’s pretty cute.”

In August, Stefani corrected Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live when the “Don’t Stop Now” singer referred to Shelton as her husband. “Um, well…he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani said.

Stefani and Shelton’s engagement also comes after they moved into their first home together in Los Angeles in September. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Stefani and Shelton decided to move in together, so that her sons with Rossdale—Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6—would have a place they could attend virtual school. “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” the source said. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

The insider also noted that the home is “very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty.” “Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have,” the source continued. “And Blake’s closet isn’t so shabby either.”

Congrats, Gwen and Blake!