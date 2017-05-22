Blake Shelton Bows Down to Gwen Stefani at Billboard Music Awards

While the world may love Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton proved, once again, he loves her more. During his acceptance speech for Top Country Artist at the Billboard Music Awards last night, Blake said Gwen was his good-luck charm.

“Wow! That was pretty cool. I had a good feeling,” he said onstage. “I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway because Gwen is here with me, so I had a good feeling about it.”

Before he came up onstage, he and Gwen shared a camera-ready (and gif-perfect) kiss that made the internet’s cold heart melt.

“Find you a man that loves you .00000000001 percent as much as Blake Shelton loves Gwen Stefani or at least only talks about it that much, wrote Michelle Collins, host of Little Talk Live, on Twitter.