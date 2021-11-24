Blake Just Accused Bachelorette Katie of ‘Emotionally Cheating’ on Him With John During Their Engagement

Wandering hearts. Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes just accused his ex-fiancée Katie Thurston and John Hersey of “emotional” cheating during a new episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Blake, who got engaged to Katie on The Bachelorette season 17, alleged that his ex cheated on him “emotionally” during their engagement with fellow season 17 contestant John. “I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there [was] clearly emotional [cheating] for it to transition as quickly as it did,” the wildlife manager, 31, said on the “Talking It Out” podcast. “I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, to some degree,” he added, per Us Weekly.

“I don’t know if it was partially me too, like, was she emotionally cheating to some degree because I wasn’t able to provide something with words of affirmation, which I know I struggle with sometimes,” he continued. “I try to stand by having no regrets, but it is instances like this where you really start to fight yourself with having no regrets just with the way things played out.”

Blake’s accusation comes just one day after Katie announced that she’s dating former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey following her split from Blake in October 2021. John, who competed in Katie’s season, was eliminated during Week 2 of the ABC series. Katie’s rep confirmed the news to Page Six on November 22, 2021, stating, “It’s known Katie and John became close friends post-season. John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life, and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection.”

Katie, for her part, confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram Story at the time. The announcement was a part of Katie’s “12 Days of Messy” challenge, in which she assigned songs from Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) to different contestants from her season. Katie dedicated the song “Begin Again”—a track about finding love after heartbreak—to John.

News of the Bachelorette alum’s new relationship comes one month after Katie and Blake announced their split after six months together via joint statement. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the former couple said on October 25, 2021. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

