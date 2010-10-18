Blake Lively’s Straight From The Runway Look; First Lady Banned From The Vatican!

Blake Lively. Photo: Jordan Strauss, WireImage
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- Blake Lively rocked Lanvin Spring 2011 straight from the runway. Would I get that kind of access maybe from a GG cameo even? (Red Carpet Fashion Awards)
- Carla Bruni may be good enough the be the first lady of France, but apparently not for the Pope. The Vatican refused her access to Pope Benedict because of her racy modeling past. Who knew Catholics could be so prudish? (Vogue UK)
- Botox does more than freeze Kim Kardashian’s face! It’s recently been approved for the treatment of migraines. (NPR)
- Saks and Bloomingdales’ online sites are starting to allow commenting sections. All the world is a fashion blog we just live in it. (WSJ)
- Beauty man Jean Paul Guerlain used a serious racial slur in a speech on television. The French are apparently so inappropriate today. (CNN)
- P. Diddy hosted a breast cancer event and refused to wear a pink scarf that was given to him. Ok, Americans are inappropriate today too… (Stylite)
- Terry Richardson shot the Pirelli calendar this year and explained of shooting naked models, “I love doing shoots like this where youre not representing a piece of clothing or a designer youre actually representing yourself, and thats really exciting. It actually gives you an opportunity to give more of your soul and your heart in the picture.” And you know, some other stuff. (NY Mag)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @IsaacMizrahi Does everyone know I do a daily video blog? YOU MUST check it out Watchisaac.com it’s a little nutty and usually funny. My website is a gas! If you can’t self promote on Twitter, where can you self promote?
- RT @henryholland just sprayed myself with a scent that does NOT bring back good memories. great. Aqua di Gio is like finding out my beach boyfriend cheated on me in a bottle.
- RT @ evachen212 [Beauty Editor, Teen Vogue] based on this color combo, I wonder if Marc’s a Met’s fan? Somehow, doubt it!
- RT @refinery29 Australian city “bans” Ed Hardy apparel: http://bit.ly/9MH0tD What would happen in Seaside, NJ if we tried this?
- RT @fordmodels Sooo, thinking of opening a second hand magazine pop-up store… Jealous.