Blake Lively’s New Haute Title: Chanel Ambassador

Photo: Ben Gabbe, Getty Images

WWD began today’s bit of OMG news with this sly remark, “This nugget of news although hardly scandalous should set the real-world bloggers atwitter.” You know us so well, WWD!

Yes, Karl has officially made Blake Lively his princess for the day. The buxom Gossip Girl has been named as the official ambassador for Chanels new Mademoiselle handbag line. She’ll appear in ads that Karl has already shot which will launch in April glossies no word yet if Baptiste Giabiconi will be nude on her arm, also carrying a handbag.

The Kaiser offered these words of praise that I would have tattooed on my body if they happened to be about me, “Shes a kind of American dream girl. And how did that shoot go? It was an easy job because everyone fell in love with her, Lagerfeld said. OK, we get it you like her.



THE BAG

Blake’s take on getting crowned by Chanel? How did Cinderella feel when she slipped on the glass slipper? How did Snow White feel when she met her Prince Charming?… A dream come true is an understatement. I can say that I feel like the happiest, luckiest girl around. I can’t even make fun of how cheesy that sounds because no one can blame a girl for being a bit over the top when she’s currently rolling deep with Karl and Anna.

The oblong quilted bag will retail for $2,000 to $3,300 and comes in five sizes and a range of colors and fabrics. Options!