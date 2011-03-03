Blake Lively’s Chanel Runway Drama, Gaga Buys All of Mugler!

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Fashionista had said that Blake Lively wouldn’t go to the Chanel runway presentation because she thinks it’s tacky for celebs to attend. Blake was not pleased, approaching a reporter from the site at a dinner and asking,”Why would you do that to me? That’s just mean.” Lively’s publicist also told Daily Front Row the real reason she isn’t going to the show is because she has to film Gossip Girl. This is all almost like an episode of Gossip Girl. (The Cut)

Dolce & Gabbana are thinking of reincorporating D&G back into their main line. This is HUGE news in the diffusion line world. Will Marc by Marc get usurped as well?! (WWD)

Lady Gaga purchased the entire Thierry Mugler collection. Damn. (Style)

Cintra Wilson is basically obsessed with the new Alexander Wang store, calling him a “boy genius”. (NY Times)

Prabal Gurung did an interview for USA in which he talks about being bullied and sticking by his dreams. It’s super cute. (Stylite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @JessicaMichault by Videofashion So as expected the John Galliano show on Sunday has been cancelled. If it weren’t all so awful, it might be sad.

RT @Videofashion The candle lit walkway welcoming you into the Nina Ricci show: #pfw http://yfrog.com/h0ho6rcj Pretty…

RT @DVF Elizabeth Smart is our fourth DVF Awards Honoree! http://fb.me/RdQ6ds0j Oh, that DVF, so altruistic.

RT @SHOWstudio Nina Ricci is the final show of today – Portrait De Femme is the name, lots of mirrors knocking about. Invites and backdrops Sounds lovely…

Photo: Getty Images