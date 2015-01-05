Report: Blake Lively Gave Birth to a Baby Girl!

UPDATE: It’s been reported by Page Six that Lively had a baby girl, and named her Violet! As usual, no reps have confirmed the news, but there was a tweet sent out by someone claiming to work at the hospital (whose account has since been deleted) that revealed the baby’s name. However, it seems some serious Lively fans are saying the mystery tweeter is a phony who used to make up fake Blake sightings, so we’re taking the name news with a grain of salt.

Blake Lively kicked off 2015 with a bang—or, rather, a birth. According to Page Six, she and hubby Ryan Reynolds welcomed their first child over the holidays.

The 27-year-old actress reportedly gave birth near their home in Bedford, NY, just before the new year. The child arrived earlier than expected, but Page Six reports that mom and baby are doing well.

The former “Gossip Girl” star first revealed she was expecting in October, via her lifestyle site Preserve.

In a a post called “Preserve Celebration of Family,” Blake posted several of snaps of pregnant women, before showing one of her own bump. Since then, she’s basically become a poster girl for maternity style (seriously—we’re still talking about that pale yellow Gucci dress.)

So far, neither star’s rep has confirmed the news, but we’re still happy for the growing family!