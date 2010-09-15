Blake Lively Vs. Blake Lively At ‘The Town’ In Boston And Toronto

Blake Lively. Photos L to R: George Pimentel, WireImage | Bryce Vickmark, GettyImages

There’s nothing like a multi-city premiere schedule to bring out an array of red carpet dresses. Blake Lively may play a low rent lady five years her senior in The Town, but so far she’s been spied in nothing but the highest glam for the film’s openings. Like a rousing game of Roulette, are you betting on the black or the red?

At the premiere in Boston last night, the Gossip Girl donned a lace accented and fitted black Antonio Berardi. Is she overdressed for Fenway Park? Perhaps. But in nude Elizabeth and James Nora pumps, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a perfectly tousled pony, we think luxe can work where dinner is served in aluminum foil, too.

Earlier in the week the 23-year-old was a vision in sequined red Chanel with red shoes and lips to match at the Toronto International Film Festival. Is matchy matchy making a comeback? We think the monochromatic looks fresh, but we would have chilled on the lipstick maybe. Her updo last night is also far more demure than this Cali blond take.

Overall, we’re putting all our money on the refined elegance of the black, but maybe that’s just because we’re partial to the noir. What say you?