Blake Lively Lands Her Third Vogue Cover, Is Called an ‘Internet Entrepreneur’

Blake Lively has landed her third Vogue cover in five years, and needless to say, it’s gorgeous. But the real interesting part is how the magazine shifts focus away from Lively as an actress and instead brands her an “Internet entrepreneur.”

The cover story—titled “From Gossip Girl to Internet Entrepreneur”—is largely about the 26 year-old’s second act helming a lifestyle site called Preserve that will be “part digital monthly magazine, part e-commerce venture, part video blog, [and] the site will seek out and celebrate people all over America who are making things—food, clothes, pillows, dishes, dining-room tables—with their hands.”

The bespoke, artisinal theme of her site clearly influenced the Vogue spread, which was set in outdoorsy Wyoming and shot by famed fashion photographer Mario Testino.

Inside the magazine, Lively addresses inevitable comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow, another blonde actress turned lifestyle guru whose website Goop has been criticized for being staggeringly out of touch and pretentiously “one percent.”

“[I’m] not trying to show you the perfect life or the aspirational life. It’s real life. It’s the thing that blindsides you on an idle Tuesday that’s tragic but that also makes you who you are,” Lively said. “It’s not about me. And it’s not about watching my journey of learning how-to, it’s about me sharing that with you so we all sort of learn together.”

As for if she’s worried about comparisons to Paltrow, Blake told Vogue: ““I’m sure there will be plenty of people who will say horrible things. I’m sure this interview will be picked apart. But you can’t worry about it. There have been so many things written about me that are untrue and horrifying. I can’t even believe that my family has to read this stuff. You just have to do what makes you happy, because you’ll never get a unanimous vote. People like to gossip. They bond over it. They don’t bond over complimenting famous people. I’m always the first person to defend Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Head over to Vogue now to read the full interview—she also talks about her marriage to hunky actor Ryan Reynolds, and the fact that her Wikipedia page calls her a “celebrity homemaker.”