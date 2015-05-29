Blake Lively Unveils Two New Fashion Collaborations

Although she never explicitly said it, we kinda already knew Blake Lively was moving away from an acting-only career. She’s a new mom, she’s got a lifestyle site Preserve, and now she’s apparently getting into the fashion game. No, she’s not designing her own label (yet!), but she unveiled two new collaborations.

The “Age of Adeline” star posted a photo to Instagram earlier this week wearing a summery white tied top and pink skirt with the caption “I may not be able to draw worth a lick, but I am proud of this dress I co-designed with Amour Vert for@preserve_us You better send me pics if you buy it! I want to share your photos!! #PRSRV so I see it 💕👗💕 ”

Blake teamed up with the eco-conscious brand, Amour Vert, for a 12-piece capsule collection sold exclusively on Preserve.

Today, Blake revealed a photo of a palm-print jumpsuit and a dress, both co-designed with contemporary label Sam & Lavi. “I co-designed this collection too with the trusty Sam & Lavi,” she captioned the pic. “I’m just boasting now because you guys fluffed me so much on the last post. Beware: don’t feed the ducks flattery. It dangerously swells their ego. And tummies apparently. Someone pass the spanx.”

The Elsa dress is available now on Preserve for $265, while the jumpsuit is $275.

We have a feeling this won’t be the last time Blake dips her toes into the design pool, but it’s a solid, summery debut!