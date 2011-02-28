Blake Lively: Style Evolution

It’s always interesting to watch a style evolution, especially when someone’s style has actually, truly evolved. Blake Lively began her career in some traveling pants, and often wore little tank tops and flared denim to commemorate this time in her life.
Seeing some of those early looks makes it hard to believe the Gossip Girl would ever end up a Chanel ambassador who was anointed super stylish by the likes of Anna Wintour and, by proxy, Vogue. But end up there she did, and often in Versace, Marchesa and, of course, Chanel, that each show off her best, ahem, assets.
In 2005, Blake Lively was not the friend of Karl she is today. The actress attended the 18th Annual Kids Choice Awards in April of that year wearing a less than flattering denim and tank ensemble that probably haunts her nightmares.
Just a month later in May, Blake arrives at the premiere of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in a bit of a terrifying bright orange number. Then again, orange is the color for Spring, so trendsetter?
That same summer, Blake wears your average college girl look of flared denim and a busty tank but we get a glimpse of her love for the statement necklace.
Fast forward to 2006, and the actress attends an Oscar viewing party and starts to show off her assets.
Also, in '06, Blake goes to Hollywood Life magazine's 6th Annual Breakthrough Awards and goes for a non-offensive LBD.
In the summer of 2007, the Gossip Girl goes to a Nylon mag party and tries out her softer side. I think she realized it's not quite her...
In 2007, Lively attends a CW party in something bright yellow and wide belted.
She sticks with the wide belted, one shoulder look, but shortens it up and makes it purple in Tdashi Shoji at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards.
In November of 2008, Blake goes to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund party at Skylight Studios in NYC and wears a Vena Cava maxi dress. We start to see the real Blake emerge here.
Serena's alter ego attended the 2009 Golden Globe Awards in a grey Nina Ricci that fit well but was feeling a touch bridesmaid.
But then Blake brings it in 2009 at The Model as Muse Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in turquoise Versace that looks, in a word, amazing, on her.
Are we seeing a trend? The actress goes for another plunging Versace with similarly stellar results at the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Lively loves some shades of blue for the Costume Institute Gala. This time she's in mini Marchesa and back working the one shouldered look.
Ah! The beginning of a beautiful love story with Chanel. Lively attends the Haute Couture show in July 2010 wearing a slightly beachy, but totally beautiful semi-sheer printed gown from the label's Resort collection of the same year.
More Chanel, and my favorite of them all a sheer mini for a Cinema Society party in New York in July 2010. She looks elegant, but still young and gorgeous.
Blake is back in Marchesa for Fashion's Night Out. It's fitted but not too overtly sexy and I think it looks stellar.
Most recently, The Town actress attends an amfAR New York Gala in NYC in a gorgeous McQueen and once again it's all about the boobs as it should be.