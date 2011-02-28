Blake Lively: Style Evolution

It’s always interesting to watch a style evolution, especially when someone’s style has actually, truly evolved. Blake Lively began her career in some traveling pants, and often wore little tank tops and flared denim to commemorate this time in her life.

Seeing some of those early looks makes it hard to believe the Gossip Girl would ever end up a Chanel ambassador who was anointed super stylish by the likes of Anna Wintour and, by proxy, Vogue. But end up there she did, and often in Versace, Marchesa and, of course, Chanel, that each show off her best, ahem, assets.