StyleCaster
Share

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

by
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been all about keeping their private life under wraps. But all of that has come to a screeching halt, because today Mr. Reynolds got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he didn’t do so alone. No, in fact, he brought his whole fam: his wife, Lively; his two-year-old daughter, James; and his as-yet-unnamed (to the public), brand-new baby girl, who wore tiny baby socks in lieu of shoes. I mean, same.

15535505 602190493315989 3711414118171803648 n Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

Credit: Instagram | @people

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me,” Reynolds said, as People reported. “You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me—second only to this star.” LOL, always the jokesters, those two.

15305960 950843431727202 6534972377871155200 n Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

Credit: Instagram | @fashionismo

MORE: How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Fell in Love

“You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better,” he continued. “You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.” Sorry, no, we’re definitely not shedding a tear over here. Carry on, and scroll down for a serious cuteness overload.

15538572 201946096932831 507720805753290752 n Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

Credit: Instagram | @closerweekly

15305929 349382742103129 9121739968031490048 n Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

Credit: Instagram | @marieclaire_la

16583671 1387932544612103 1055923722675814400 n Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

Credit: Instagram | @fashchaos

15538364 748900475265070 9071011349089222656 n Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

Credit: Instagram | @yudith_cena

MORE: Ryan Reynolds Tweets Hilarious ‘Happy Birthday’ to Blake Lively

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share