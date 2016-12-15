Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Debut Their Kids on the Red Carpet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been all about keeping their private life under wraps. But all of that has come to a screeching halt, because today Mr. Reynolds got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he didn’t do so alone. No, in fact, he brought his whole fam: his wife, Lively; his two-year-old daughter, James; and his as-yet-unnamed (to the public), brand-new baby girl, who wore tiny baby socks in lieu of shoes. I mean, same.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me,” Reynolds said, as People reported. “You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me—second only to this star.” LOL, always the jokesters, those two.

“You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better,” he continued. “You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.” Sorry, no, we’re definitely not shedding a tear over here. Carry on, and scroll down for a serious cuteness overload.