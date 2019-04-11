Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Detective Pikachu’ Poster & It Was Hilarious

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “I don’t think the perfect couple exists,” think again my friends. Because they are right here. Blake Lively trolled Ryan Reynold’s Detective Pikachu poster, and it’s everything we could have ever wished for. This fun-loving couple can always laugh at themselves, and we are here for it. (They give John Krasinski and Emily Blunt a run for their money as most adorable/funny couple.) The lesson from these people all around? You must be able to laugh at yourself. Amid all the teasing that goes on publicly between Lively and Reynolds, they are always 100 percent supportive of one another. Taking notes!

So, what happened with Detective Pikachu, you ask? Just another heart-melting interaction between the funny couple. Reynolds posted a promo shot from the upcoming film, where he plays an animated Pikachu. He captioned the photo, “Footage from my ACTUAL audition for #DetectivePikachu.” Lively quickly joined in on the joke, commenting “Is it wrong to say I’d tap that?? 😬🥰.” Never one to be outdone, Reynolds replied, “this is easily the best fan fiction I’ve ever read,” simultaneously complimenting himself and his wife for their excellent repartee.

Probably one of the best trolls this couple pulled on one another were their birthday posts nearly two years ago. On Lively’s birthday, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a birthday post but…uh….it featured only half of his wife’s face! “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” Reynold’s captioned the photo of mostly himself. Fans went crazy for it, loving the banter between these two.

Lively played it cool, biding her time until Reynolds birthday came around. And then she jumped on the opportunity to get her “revenge”, posting a shot of two Ryans—Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds, whom people have supposedly mixed up in the past. “Happy birthday, baby,” Lively wrote on this photo.

Epic. We love a couple that doesn’t take themselves too seriously. This Pikachu troll is just one of many between the beautiful and remarkably down-to-earth couple.

Keep on keeping on, guys. We’ll be here…living vicariously through your inside jokes.