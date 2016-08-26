Ryan Reynolds Tweets Hilarious “Happy Birthday” to Wife Blake Lively

Yesterday was Blake Lively‘s 29th birthday, but it was also Billy Ray Cyrus‘ 55th birthday. So when it came time for Ryan Reynolds to wish his wife a “happy birthday” on Twitter, he knew his priorities and wished Billy Ray HBD first.

“Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife,” he wrote in a Tweet that makes us feel kind of sorry for Billy Ray more than anything.

We should all be so lucky to have Ryan Reynolds in our life.