Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Baby No. 2

Blake Lively has given birth to her second child, Page Six reports. And the baby is already a New Yorker, since Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their little one at a Manhattan hospital, so—chic.

Even chicer: BFF Taylor Swift was spotted visiting the mom and baby at the hospital this morning, probably bringing her some home-baked pumpkin bread or a handmade quilt or some such gifts, because that is what’s best for the good of the #squad.

Big sister James, 2, knew Lively was pregnant before she did: “She sort of told me before I even know. She was walking around kissing my belly saying, ‘Baby!’” Lively said on the Today show in July. Slight problem, though: “Now anytime she sees anyone else with a belly, she says, ‘Baby,’ which is a little embarrassing.” Yeah, not awesome. “Men, women, whatever.” Whoops.

Here’s hoping that baby part deux has a better grasp of the concept of pregnancy. Congratulations to Lively and Reynolds!