Blake Lively Hits First Red Carpet After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

It’s safe to say Blake Lively had a pretty successful first post-pregnancy appearance on the red carpet yesterday after giving birth to her second daughter in September. Though Lively herself has slammed the race to obtain the “perfect post-baby body,” she’s also admitted that she got into the best shape of her life fast after giving birth to her first daughter, James Reynolds, with husband Ryan Reynolds. So—tomato, tomato.

Donning a killer black dress with matching nail polish, Lively went with a look that was quite a bit more edgy than her usual florals or bright colors, and she looked amazing. Lively attended a L’Oreal event celebrating “Women of Worth” in New York City, joining quite a few such women on the red carpet.

Even Karlie Kloss and Eva Longoria couldn’t steal her thunder.

Here she is posing with some of the most amazing women on the planet, as one does fresh off a pregnancy. Oh hey, Andie MacDowell, Brooke Baldwin, Diane Keaton, Aimee Mullins, Karen T. Fondu, Tamron Hall, Arianna Huffington, Liya Kebede and Eva Longoria, what’s up?

Even the goddess Diane Keaton herself couldn’t upstage Lively, though Keaton’s houndstooth nails definitely win. Are those Sally Hansen Nail Polish Strips we see?!

All in all, it’s safe to say Lively had a very good day. Welcome back to the red carpet, Blake!