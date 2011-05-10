Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson, Alexa Chung Roll Out For Chanel

Karl’s girls all came out for the showing of the Chanel Resort 2012 collection and each took their own particular Chanel-centric approach. Set at the luxe Hotel du Cap, in Antibes on the French Riviera, I feel like you could wear basically anything and look stunning in the locale synonymous with Rita Hayworth.

But, instead, Alexa, Clemence and Rachel brought it on the Mediterranean. Click through for the specifics.