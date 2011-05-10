Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson, Alexa Chung Roll Out For Chanel

Karl’s girls all came out for the showing of the Chanel Resort 2012 collection and each took their own particular Chanel-centric approach. Set at the luxe Hotel du Cap, in Antibes on the French Riviera, I feel like you could wear basically anything and look stunning in the locale synonymous with Rita Hayworth.
But, instead, Alexa, Clemence and Rachel brought it on the Mediterranean. Click through for the specifics.
Rachel's been all about the pointy pumps. This time she paired them with little leather shorts a knit sweater and easy black blazer. Points for restraint!
Blake Lively's skirt is really, really short, but I love her sequin jacket and those snakeskin Loubs are the hotness. She's vampy, go with it.
Vanessa Paradis gets in on the 1920s elegance of the locale.
Clemence Poesy is pretty in yellow Chanel. I love this feathered dress.
Alexa Chung went with her well-mined vintage aesthetic in a little pink dress. It's not my fave, but she certainly looks pretty.