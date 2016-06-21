Gowns, Bodycon, Heels: Tracking Blake Lively’s Impeccable Pregnancy Style

Unlike most of Hollywood, Blake Lively famously refuses to use a stylist—she once compared the idea of asking someone else to dress her with “making a cake and then handing it off to someone else to ice and decorate.” This fact only goes to make her next-level red carpet style all the more impressive.

The newly pregnant 28-year-old actress has been dressing her (small, so far) bump in Chanel, Atelier Versace, Valentino, and Giambattista Valli. She’s spent the last few weeks of her pregnancy hitting the red-carpet circuit at Cannes Film Festival, and finally, after teasing us all with a loose-fitting empire dress at the Met Gala and a breezy red jumpsuit at a “Cafe Society” photo call in early May, Lively started mixing in some bodycon mini dresses and fitted, full-length gowns. You know, as you do while pregnant.

We’ll be tracking all of Lively’s best pregnancy style moments, so click through the gallery to see what she’s been wearing so far.