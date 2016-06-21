StyleCaster
Share

Gowns, Bodycon, Heels: Tracking Blake Lively’s Impeccable Pregnancy Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

Gowns, Bodycon, Heels: Tracking Blake Lively’s Impeccable Pregnancy Style

by
Gowns, Bodycon, Heels: Tracking Blake Lively’s Impeccable Pregnancy Style
12 Start slideshow

Unlike most of Hollywood, Blake Lively famously refuses to use a stylist—she once compared the idea of asking someone else to dress her with “making a cake and then handing it off to someone else to ice and decorate.” This fact only goes to make her next-level red carpet style all the more impressive.

MORE: How Street-Style Stars Dress While Pregnant

The newly pregnant 28-year-old actress has been dressing her (small, so far) bump in Chanel, Atelier Versace, Valentino, and Giambattista Valli. She’s spent the last few weeks of her pregnancy hitting the red-carpet circuit at Cannes Film Festival, and finally, after teasing us all with a loose-fitting empire dress at the Met Gala and a breezy red jumpsuit at a “Cafe Society” photo call in early May, Lively started mixing in some bodycon mini dresses and fitted, full-length gowns. You know, as you do while pregnant.

We’ll be tracking all of Lively’s best pregnancy style moments, so click through the gallery to see what she’s been wearing so far.

MORE: These Are the Most Naked Celebrity Instagrams of All Time

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Blake Lively on her way to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival wearing Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival wearing Juan Carlos Obando

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival wearing Atelier Versace

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively leaving Nikki Beach restaurant wearing Valentino

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival wearing Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival wearing Salvatore Ferragamo

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival

Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival wearing Atelier Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively at Nice Cote D'Azure airport wearing Burberry

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively at the 2016 Met Gala

Photo: Wenn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Simple Skin-Care Fixture Our Editors Swear By

The Simple Skin-Care Fixture Our Editors Swear By
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share