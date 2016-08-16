Turns Out, Blake Lively Really Did Embrace a Hard-Core Post-Baby Diet

On second thought, perhaps Blake Lively is down with entering the post-baby body weight loss game after all. Last week, she stressed the importance of chilling the F out after delivering a baby, pointing out that the real celebration should be the presence of this new little person—not how much weight you lose in a short time after the birth. “You gave birth to a human being,” Lively said in an interview with “Sunrise.” “I would really like to see that celebrated.”

Perhaps—but after her daughter with Ryan Reynolds, James, was born, Lively had to get into shape quickly to be ready to film “The Shallows” just eight months later. To do so, she had to embrace a strict diet and exercise plan, and couldn’t be swayed by anything—even muffins. “I did no gluten and no soy,” she told Australian radio show KIIS 1065 today. “Once you remove soy, you realize you’re eating no processed foods. So that’s basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out.”

Things got more difficult when craft services for “The Shallows” came into the picture, and she had to turn down fresh baked goods. “That was the hardest part,” Lively said. “They were making these fresh muffins every morning—those jackasses. They smelled so good!”

Lively previously told “Sunrise” that she supports embracing the way one’s body looks post-pregnancy. “I think a woman’s body after having a baby is pretty amazing,” she said. “You don’t have to have be Victoria’s Secret-ready right away. You’ve just done this incredible miracle that life has to offer.”

But an exception must be made when you’re about to shoot a film that basically requires you to wear a bikini the entire time, apparently. “I was ready to get back in shape but I’ve never been in that good of shape in my whole life,” she told KIIS today. “To do it after having a kid is actually really nice, because you see your body after having a kid and it’s beautiful because you just gave birth, but you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, this is not what my body looked like.'”

In addition to “working out 13 hours a day” (her words, not ours) during shooting, Lively said that avoiding soy and gluten is actually super hardcore. “Seems like, ‘Oh, that’s really easy to cut that out,’ but then you realize there’s soy in everything,” she told KIIS. “Like, everything you eat, there is soy in it. Even if it’s healthy, Whole Foods-organic stuff, there’s always soy in it.” If you think it’s easy to avoid such things, “just try no soy and no gluten and watch how hard that is,” she added.

Don’t shed a tear for her, though: She was still allowed to eat sushi. And sugar. “I was still able to have sugar and all of those things,” Lively said. “It’s all in moderation. You just have a balance of protein, carbs, and vegetables. And it wasn’t the worst. Like, I was eating rice and sushi.”

Here’s the full interview, in case you have a hankering to hear the whole thing.