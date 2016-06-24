Blake Lively: ‘I Was Working Out 13 Hours a Day’ to Get Fit for ‘The Shallows’

Blake Lively, possibly given to hyperbole just a smidge, said that she exercised constantly while shooting the instant classic “The Shallows.” As she told ET, “I was working out 13 hours a day, because shooting was working out.” Though she wasn’t literally exercising for more than half of the hours of each day, it is true that the film looks pretty physically demanding. “Being in waves like that, swimming like that, doing such long takes like that all the time—I became so much stronger and more fit by the end of production,” she said.

She credits her incredibly toned post-baby body to lots of work with a trainer before production, along with all of that swimming or whatever that she did on set. Bouncing back was a good surprise, she said: “It was neat to have that challenge after having a baby, because you think your body is so different—you think no matter what, it’s never [going to be] totally be the same.” Totally don’t hate her, but as it turns out, it just so happens that her body was indeed not the same, but better than ever. “To be able to be in better shape than I had ever been in before, I thought, ‘OK, that’s really encouraging,'” she said. She’s probably keeping that in mind right now, since she’s pregnant again.

Lively’s daughter, James, with husband Ryan Reynolds, was born December 16, 2014, and filming for “The Shallows” began in New South Wales, Australia on October 28 of last year, just 10 months after Lively gave birth. Though she had to get herself in shape fast, she said she trained specifically to be able to keep up with the grueling takes, and not just “for the sake of being in a bikini.” Though she didn’t specify her exact pre-production workouts, she credits her fitness to a trainer, obvs. “I had an amazing trainer,” she said. “I was fortunate to have Don Saladino help me out and he just kicked my butt in the best way, in the most healthy way.”

For some reason, she added that her husband had to tell her that this film would be difficult, as though she couldn’t figure that one out for herself. “[For this film] he said, ‘Be prepared, this movie is a physical challenge, it is an athletic event,'” she told ET, adding that he said getting ready to shoot would be like “like training for a marathon.” Well, if she was getting her heart rate up for 13 hours per day, yeah, we’d say that’s pretty marathon-y.

If you must, you can see Lively in all her strong-abbed glory in “The Shallows” starting today in theaters.