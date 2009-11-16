StyleCaster
Blake Lively: Pics from Pippa Lee Premiere Plus More from the Red Carpet

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee has a star-studded cast, full of prominent actors and actresses and well-known celebrities, who all arrived up at AMC’s theater on 19th Street this weekend for the New York City premiere.

Blake Lively (above) showed up scantily clad, in super short-shorts and a white Marchesa blazer that definitely showed off her assets. Her role in the film was playing the younger Pippa Lee. What do you think? Is Blake’s barely-there look acceptable or should she cover up come November in New York?

image

Pippa Lee played by Robin Wright Penn took to the red carpet in an off the shoulder LBD.

image

Julianne Moore looked beautiful in this cream colored Viktor & Rolf ruched dress. The deep v-neckline compliments her body, adding a bit of structure to any otherwise loose silhouette.

image

Love, love, love Zoe Kazan‘s look. From her makeup to her dress, she certainly dressed appropriately for the premiere.

image

Both Marion Cotillard and Penelope Cruz looked stunning. Penelope’s over-the-knee boots keep her look casually chic. Marion’s knee-length sequined dress paired with Louboutins made her outfit premiere perfect!

