ICYMI, Blake Lively Exclusively Wears Pantsuits Now

It’s not uncommon for a celebrity to develop something of a uniform. Gigi Hadid is often seen in white tees, jeans and sneakers (or some other kind of athleisure). Kendall Jenner sticks to skinny jeans, tanks and the occasional fitted jacket. And Rita Ora, well, she’s a little all over the map, but you can count on her to wear something strange and maximalist—and to make it look better than you ever thought it could.

Blake Lively is the latest star to join this style-consistent movement. But instead of embracing some of 2018’s weirdest and most wonderful trends—tiny sunglasses, dad fashion, bold prints—she seems to have taken a page out of Hillary Clinton’s handbook. Blake Lively has embraced the power of the pantsuit.

Up until this point, Lively’s style has been sexy, sophisticated and pretty low-key (as far as celebrities go, at least). She’s worn clingy gray sweaters, sparkly dresses and shiny red coats. But on August 17, something changed in her. She started wearing pantsuits—and only pantsuits. I’m not kidding. Every single photograph of her from the last month features some kind of suit.

Don’t believe me? Here, a shortlist of the pantsuits Lively has worn in recent memory:

On August 17, Lively wore the statement suit to end all statement suits. Seriously—neon yellow everything, teal jewelry and hot pink shoes? Yes, please.

On the same day (August 17), Lively changed into—you guessed it—another pantsuit. This one short-sleeved (it was August, after all) and crafted from crushed velvet.

On August 18, Lively stepped out in this plaid pantsuit, which made all kinds of headlines. Some fans advised her to switch stylists, but I think she looks incredible. (So incredible, in fact, that I wrote a whole article about this look.)

August 19: a pinstripe pantsuit paired with a lacey top. Bold and very eye-catching.

August 20—another pantsuit.

August 20—another pantsuit.

August 20—yet another pantsuit. (Three in one day?)

After a brief hiatus, Lively emerged on September 7 wearing another pantsuit—this one was reportedly inspired by the character she plays in the upcoming film A Simple Favor.

September 10: pantsuit—this time with some colorblocking and some seriously cool shoes.

Also September 10: pantsuit—and even more cool shoes.

Somehow also September 10: Not sure if it counts as a pantsuit if it’s just a blazer layered over a matching jumpsuit, but I’m calling it one anyway.

September 10 (yet again): The 12th and final pantsuit Lively has worn in the last month. This time, paired with a transparent shimmery undershirt and matching sparkly shoes.

To be clear, I’m not hating. Lively looks incredible in every single one of these suits—and I’m impressed by anyone who can give Hillary Clinton’s pantsuit collection a run for its money. Can’t wait to see what other high-fashion pantsuits Lively has in store for us this September. Or will it be matching sets, next?