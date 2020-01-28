Blake Lively Just Made Shorts Winter-Appropriate, and We Love to See It

Scroll To See More Images

There are plenty of incredibly chic options when it comes to dressing for winter: turtlenecks, oversized blazers, bulky sweaters, etc. However, there’s typically one clothing item that has never made my winter wardrobe list—until now. Blake Lively’s Good Morning America outfit features a pair of shorts worn in the middle of winter in New York City. Yes, you read that correctly. The former Gossip Girl star donned some shorts while outside Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, and I will never look at fashion the same.

I don’t know if it was years of playing a fashion icon on television or just some wild natural instincts, but Blake Lively is really out here turning shorts into something winter-appropriate. The actress paired some quilted shorts with a sequined v-neck sweater, white button down and oversized Fendi jacket—and it seriously all works perfectly together. (Lively didn’t even wear tights under her shorts, which is another move I respect.) Finishing the look with some chunky heeled booties, Blake Lively’s street style has been taken to a new level, and I love it.

Never in my life have I thought to pair quilted shorts with a sequined v-neck sweater, but it truly worked so, so well on Blake Lively. Sure, she looks a little bit like Paddington Bear’s cooler older sister, but I think the ensemble is worthy of major praise. Next time I’m looking at the low temperatures outside, I will not discount wearing a pair of shorts as a wardrobe option.

Of course, I’d be remiss to ignore Blake Lively’s second outfit from her time on Good Morning America. The actress managed to bring spring and winter together as one by pairing a light blue floral dress with a fuzzy blue Max Mara teddy coat. She even added an edgy statement heel, which totally complemented the feminine florals. Blake Lively has officially become the queen of in-between-season dressing, and you better believe I’m going to copy these looks ASAP.