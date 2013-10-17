Links to Click: Blake Lively’s New Role, How to Wear Dark Lipstick, More

See the best of our Internet reading list from today!

1. She’s baaaaack! Blake Lively will star in a new film adaptation of “The Age of Adaline,” co-starring Ellen Burstyn. [Deadline]

2. Wearing a really bold, dark lipstick is a challenging thing to do, but it’s not as scary as it seems. Here are 10 tips to rocking it safely. [Beauty High]

3. A photographer took time-lapse photos of lovers sleeping in bed together. The results are beautiful and haunting. [Daily Mail]

4. Fellow coffee fanatics: here’s how to make the perfect cup of espresso. No, really—perfect. [The Vivant]

5. Mariah Carey sent a very, um, special birthday message to husband Nick Cannon for his birthday. [Twitter]

6. Apparently, Nicki Minaj got a make-under. Find out why and how she did it. [Daily Makeover]

7. Katy Perry and Kate Hudson are, like, totally best friends now. Guess what tiny detail they bonded over? [Us Weekly]

8. Street style darling and former style and accessories director of Marie Claire, Taylor Tomasi Hill, has announced she and her gorgeous red mane are leaving online luxury retailer, Moda Operandi after two years. [The Cut]

9. Oliver Stone has confirmed he will direct the Martin Luther King biopic starring Jamie Foxx. [WSJ