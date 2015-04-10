Blake Lively Picked the Best Godmothers For Her Daughter

UPDATE: Aw, man! After getting very excited about the news that Blake Lively named her three “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars as her new baby’s godmothers, it seems that didn’t exactly happen.

Although actress Amber Tamblyn said earlier this week it’s “a fact” that she, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel are baby James Reynolds‘ godmothers, Lively burst our bubble over the weekend, “I never named them my godmothers,” she told E!. “They’re my dear friends. I would say my baby has a lot of fairy godmothers.”

Blake Lively‘s daughter James has not one, but three godmothers—and you definitely know them by name.

It’s been 10 years since Blake filmed “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” with co-stars Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel, but apparently the sisterhood is still strong, with Lively naming her former co-stars for the very special job.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Tamblyn officially announced the cute news during an interview on VH1’s “Morning Buzz Live.” She confirmed when asked, “You’re still very close with your … co-stars and the three of you are godmothers to Blake Lively’s baby–is that a fact?”

So just to recap: A movie about the importance of strong female friendship actually spurred four lifelong female friendships? Excuse us while we grab the tissues, this one is just too damn cute.