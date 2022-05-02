Blake Lively Transformed Into Lady Liberty In The Middle Of The Met Gala Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

Every celebrity at the Met Gala is hoping to make a statement, but when you’re hosting the event there is even greater pressure to make a lasting impression. One way to ensure a dramatic Met Gala moment is to have a costume change—Blake Lively’s Met Gala look took the tactic up a notch with a transformation in the middle of the Met steps.

Blake Lively is co-hosting the Met Gala this year along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Lin Manuel-Miranda and Regina King. The theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with a gilded glamor dress code which Blake Lively took very seriously. The gilded age refers to the time period between 1870 and 1890 when New York City developed into its powerhouse of wealth, technology and decadence as a result of the industrial revolution.

The actress and fashion standout arrived at the event in a look that epitomizes gilded glamour—if you’re looking for a visual definition of a theme you need to look no further than Lively’s outfit. Tiara? Check. Evening Gloves? Absolutely. A strapless gown? Well, it wouldn’t be gilded glamour without one.

Blake Lively stepped onto the Met steps in a floor-length Versace gown with copper billowing layers pinned at the waist. As she ascended the steps, she took a dramatic pause and was surrounded by assistants that unclipped the layers from her waist. Within seconds, a green train unraveled down the stairs and Blake Lively as Lady Liberty was born.

The dress tells the story of New York City’s gilded age which was the time period when the city’s iconic skyline was born. In her interview on the Vogue red carpet Blake Lively said, “this dress is an homage to New York City and its iconic buildings.”

As the copper train visually oxidizes into the Statue of Liberty’s shade of green, the intricate details of the Versace dress are revealed. The dress’ train is embroidered with the constellations that are painted on the ceiling of New York City’s famous Grand Central Station, the destination that greets both native and new New Yorkers.

Blake Lively completed the look with a crown detailed with seven spikes. The seven spikes mimic the seven spiked crown that sits regally on the top of the Statue of Liberty’s head. The spikes represent the seven seas and the seven continents and the melting pot that is New York City. Lively can be credited with pitching the idea of the dress and accessories to Versace herself. There’s no question that Blake Lively fully nailed the theme.

This is Blake Lively’s 10th time attending the Met Gala which means she is a pro at making the “best dressed” list. Her look for the 2022 Met Gala is in line with her typical gala style—Lively typically opts for a dramatic floor-length gown. Her 2018 Met Gala look is the most comparable to her 2022 dress since they were both created by Versace, featured intricate detailing on the long train and even included a spiked headpiece. Like Lady Liberty, Blake Lively will be a shining icon to inspire fashion for all Met Galas to come.