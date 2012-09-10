Details on Blake Lively’s Marchesa Wedding Gown (Which Was Clearly Not Chanel)

While numerous outlets reported that Blake Lively got married in Chanel yesterday, they were completely incorrect. And frankly, not to toot our own horns, but we were a little skeptical that she’d opt to walk down the aisle in the big C. After all, her collaboration with the brand has ceased, no one knows what kind of terms her and Karl Lagerfeld are on, and she is now the face of a Gucci fragrance. Marchesa, a red carpet favorite of hers, made way more sense.

And that’s exactly what she wore! We’ve just received a release that details exactly what Blake and her bevy of bridesmaids wore. “Blake wore a one of a kind couture bridal ballgown, with a hand draped silk tulle bodice adorned with a custom crystal and rose gold embroidery. The bridal party each wore a unique custom made blush silk chiffon Marchesa gown, with crystal embroidered detail.” Don’t fret, though — everyone was in Louboutins.

Anyway, let’s breathe now that this is all cleared up. Take a look at Marchesa’s bridal couture collection for ideas as to how the dress looked.