Blake Lively Makes Her First Post-Baby Appearance—and Looks Amazing

A little over a month after giving birth to her daughter–who we think could maybe, possibly be called James—Blake Lively made a stunning return to the social scene at New York Fashion Week.

Looking predictably fabulous,the 27-year-old new mom stepped out for the first time post-pregnancy to attend yesterday’s Gabriela Cadena show. Lively picked a fitted black and white dress, strappy white heels, and a yellow clutch, and posted with the designer for the first day of fashion week. Bravo, Blake Lively: Motherhood definitely looks good on you.