Since the news broke in June that former Teen Vogue editor Eva Chen would be taking the reigns as editor-in-chief at shopping magazine Lucky, the industry has been eagerly waiting to see how Chen would revamp the long-struggling glossy, along with the help of Anna Wintour, who reportedly hand-picked Chen for the gig. Today, a first image surfaced of the glossy’s September issue, and it’s definitely different.

Blake Lively is the magazine’s cover girl, and looks stunning in a high-style, ready-for-fall oversized coat from Gucci. The cover design is updated as well, featuring cleaner (slightly Vogue-y) fonts and less neon, girly color schemes, making the overall feel more grown-up and definitely a bit chicer. And the logo itself has also been tweaked to appear thinner, brighter, and to generally communicate a sleeker feeling.

What do you think of Blake’s cover? Check out last year’s September issue for comparison, and let us know your thoughts!

