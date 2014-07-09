Blake Lively is Launching A Lifestyle Site This Month

For anyone who wondered what Serena van der Woodsen Blake Lively planned to do post-“Gossip Girl,” here’s an answer: the starlet is taking a cue from celebrity peers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Lauren Conrad and starting her very own lifestyle website, set to launch this month!

We first heard about the site in a British Vogue interview Lively did last September, where she shared, “The main element of it is that it’s about storytelling and it’s about living a very one-of-a-kind, curated life, and how to achieve that. There’s nothing like it out there—it’s without a genre.”

Now, Page Six reports that the website—which will feature “curated fashion items”—is launching July 23!

So what kind of things can we expect the blonde b0mbshell to share with us? In an interview she did with The Cut in December, Lively shared that she’s a “huge fan” of Goop, Etsy, Pinterest, Bon Appetit, Martha Stewart Living, the Cheesecake Factory, cookbooks that she has but does not “really cook from,” and “motorcycle Tumblrs.” So, we guess that means a little bit of everything—from recipes and wellness tips to shopping and style ideas—with a Blake Lively twist, of course.

Lively has been a favorite of luxury houses for years—often seen at fashion shows on the arm of Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld or Michael Kors—and she’s currently the face of Gucci Premiere. Heck, she’s even been spotted chatting like besties with Anna Wintour. But fans love her for her easygoing, California-glam style and her down-to-earth attitude, which she can’t necessarily showcase with a designer red carpet look. To that end, a lifestyle website sounds like a really great fit—and other celebrities have found great success with similar ventures (ahem Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, Jessica Alba’s Honest, Iman’s makeup line, Kate Moss’ bizarre line of tech accessories).