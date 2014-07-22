Blake Lively’s Lifestyle Site Preserve is Live, and It’s Pretty Goop-y

After what seems like an awful lot of press (and Gwyneth Paltrow comparisons), Blake Lively‘s new lifestyle site Preserve has launched two days early. And while it’s certainly less, well, goopy than Gwyneth’s Goop, it still manages to take itself quite seriously.

The site was described in Vogue this month as “part digital monthly magazine, part e-commerce venture, part video blog, [and] the site will seek out and celebrate people all over America who are making things—food, clothes, pillows, dishes, dining-room tables—with their hands.”

So yeah, it’s basically an artisinal version of Goop, as evidenced by the 26-year-old former “Gossip Girl” star’s Editor’s Letter, which starts out:

“Sitting down to write this editor’s letter has been the hardest thing I’ve done yet on my Preserve journey. I’m more intimidated than I should probably admit. I’m no editor, no artisan, no expert. And certainly no arbiter of what you should buy, wear, or eat. I am hungry, though… not just for enchiladas. I’m hungry for experience. I’m comfortable with the knowledge that I’m not a teacher, but rather, a student. I don’t do any one thing perfectly. I do a lot of things though. Some well, some not-so-well.”

On the homepage, we see a few stories, some of which are packaged in a somewhat confounding way. There’s one called “Kick Ass Baby Back Ribs,” with the caption “No Great Gathering is complete without a regal repast fit for a King. Indulge like an icon with this revelatory rib recipe by one of our favorite chefs” (why Great Gathering and King are capitalized, we’re not sure.)

There’s also a feature called “Sex on Sundaes” with the caption: “Him: A sundae is a message from the subconscious, a stratified glimpse into a man’s desire hierarchy. Her: I think of ice cream as a rite of rebellion. So, when I build a sundae, I make it my own personal Candyland.”

Huh?

Okay, so maybe the editorial content is a little heavy-handed, but there’ also the e-commerce aspect, which includes a pretty large range of small-batch clothing and housewares, including plenty of $275 Mother jeans, a $68 bandana, an $18 spoon that says “cereal killer,” and a $400 illuminated wooden map of the U.S. that follows the path of Bob Dylan’s 1978 tour.

The “about” section is also fairly twee, with:

“America is full of tales waiting to be told. There are beautiful stories hiding in small towns and big cities, on suburban streets and rural roads. Great wisdom lives in the well-worked hands of aging craftspeople and in the eager words of young artisans. Our very history is whispered into the materials they use to make exquisite goods according to timeless standards of quality and care. That is the tradition we aim to preserve.”

Head over to Preserve now to look around, and let us know your thoughts below.