Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds with Instagram Congratulating John Legend on Time 100

Wife, mother, actress, lifestyle guru, Gossip Girl — Blake Lively is a many splendored thing, and now she can add troll to the list. Yesterday, she teased husband Ryan Reynolds in an Instagram post that congratulated the “most influential person in her life” on making the Time 100: John Legend.

The photo features Ryan’s head blocking John Legend performing onstage, giving Blake the perfect opportunity to write this caption: “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor… If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

Both Ryan and John made Time’s 100 Most Influential People list this year, but when it comes to Blake’s personal list, we know where things stand.