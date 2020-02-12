Blake Lively and Issa Rae Both Looked Gorgeous Sitting Front Frow at the Michael Kors NYFW Show

Scroll To See More Images

It’s one thing to get an invitation to a New York Fashion Week show, but it’s quite another to get a front row seat to all the action. Once you snag a spot in that coveted front row, you know you’ve made it—and you need to dress to impress. Well, the front row at the Michael Kors 2020 NYFW show, did just that (and more). Seriously, this group of front row celebrities killed it sartorially. Each guest boasted their own personal fashion week street style, and I couldn’t be more thankful there were myriad photographers there to capture each incredible outfit.

I have to hand it to the Michael Kors team: They know how to pick their front row. The list was stacked with amazing celebrities, and they came dressed to the freakin’ nines. (I mean, how else would you attend a Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show?) From Issa Rae and Blake Lively (my new BFF goals) to Olivia Holt, Ashley Benson and the iconic Julia Louis-Dreyfus, this fashion show was blessed by some of the most stylish celebrities.

To give you a taste of the sartorial feast, I rounded up the best of the best front row looks from the Michael Kors show. These celebrities didn’t come to play when they dressed for this designer show, and it’s very obvious. Classic black and white ensembles abound, and pops of color appear just when you need them. It’s the ultimate in fashion squad goals, and I couldn’t be more obsessed. Prepare for immediate fashion inspiration.

Issa Rae, Michael Kors NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Blake Lively, Michael Kors NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Ashley Benson, Michael Kors NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Olivia Holt, Michael Kors NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Halston Sage, Michael Kors NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Kors NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Larsen Thompson, Michael Kors NYFW Fall/Winter 2020