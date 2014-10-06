Blake Lively is Pregnant! See Her First Bump Photo

Congrats to Blake Lively, who just revealed she and hubby Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child! And—not shockingly—the 27-year-old broke the news on her lifestyle site Preserve.

In a a post called “Preserve Celebration of Family,” Blake posted several of snaps of pregnant women, before showing one of her own bump in a photo taken by her brother Eric, and wrote:

“We have something for men, for women, for the old, but we realized, we don’t have anything for the new.With family on our mind, we looked to the origin of it all—to the women in our lives who are right there, at that special moment; at the creation of family.We had too much fun with this. Because there’s so much to share, we break up our first ever Preserve Celebration into multiple parts. In the upcoming days we will bring even more treats and fun. The entire next month will be sprinkled with highlights for women in this exciting chapter of their lives.Congratulations to all the expecting mothers out there. And thank you for being a part of our Preserve family.”

Blake has been vocal about wanting to start a family since she and Reynolds tied the knot in September 2012. “I gotta get started,” the sunny actress told Marie Claire in its September 2014 issue. “If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would.”

Congrats to the happy couple!