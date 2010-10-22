Blake Lively Is Our Shopping For Inspiration

Blake Lively’s body is so hot that sometimes it’s hard to even notice what she’s wearing at all. Even when she’s stepping out in Chanel (she is BFF with Karl, after all) we find it hard to steal our eyes away from her amazing hair (we want!), gorgeous sexy Serena face and we’re gonna say it her boobs. Girl’s got it going on. Miss Lively might like to flaunt her assets, but we scoured some of her recent looks for styles that are less concentrated on the above-the-waist-region and heavier on the style. Because we have to admit when we do take notice of the Upper East Side lady’s fashion choices, there’s plenty of material for the copying.

Just in time for the weekend, we did a bit of shopping in honor of our fave Gossip Girl, complete with a feminine, curve-hugging dress, some black nail lacquer which Blake’s been channeling as of late, and the perfect trench to get you through to winter. Keep reading to find out where you can scoop up all the goods!



1. Forever 21 cropped faux leather jacket, $39.80, at Forever 21

2. Steve Madden ‘Caryssa’ pump, $89.95, at Steve Madden

3. See by Chlo printed satin and lace dress, $206.50, at The Outnet

4. Chanel black nail polish, $23, at Chanel

5. Gap cozy plaid scarf, $29.50, at Gap

6. J Brand jeans, $259 (after conversion), at Matches Fashion

7. Charlotte Russe ethnic burnished bangle set, $4, at Charlotte Russe

8. Sorrelli green oval ring, $45, at Max & Chloe

9. Topshop classic belted trench coat, $160, at Topshop

10. Mixology NYC Guinevere knuckle ring, $45, at Max & Chloe

Image credits: Blake Lively left to right: Jeffrey Ufberg, WireImage | Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. | Marc Stamas, Getty Images | Jason Merritt, Getty Images