Blake Lively Is The New Face Of Chanel: 5 Questions For Karl

I’m not exactly proud to admit this, but I usually tune in to E! News before bed most nights. Even though it’s a bit sickening to listen to them plug the Kardashians 500 times, they reveal a juicy tidbit of info once in a while. Last night, they announced that Blake Lively has signed on as the face of Chanel in a deal worth half a million dollars, and the campaign is slated to debut early next year.

On his blog, E!‘s Mark Malkin reports that she was in Paris very recently to shoot ads for Chanel’s handbag collection. Karl has unabashedly promoted Lively as his muse for months, and not only did she sit front row at the Chanel Haute Couture show in July, she’s also been spotted around with the designer on multiple occasions.

While Ms. Lively is one of the most glamourous young starlets out there, I’m still a little unsure about this choice. Here are a few questions for you, Kaiser:

1. Have you seen Blake model? A pretty face does NOT a good model make… the proof is in the pudding (see editorials below).



2. Did Anna Wintour have any influence on your decision? She’s made her girl-crush on Lively crystal clear.

3. Do you think the tween set who idolizes Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl is the same demographic who will shell out $3,000 for a handbag? I hope not, at least for their parents’ sake. Maybe Blake should’ve headed up the Chanel beauty campaign instead.

4. In Chanel campaigns of late, curves have seriously been lacking (we’re looking at you, Freja). Is Blake’s ample bosom that Anna Wintour once felt the need to airbrush out going to get in the way?

5. Is this just a way for her to get her foot in the door so she can design her own line of handbags? I can see this happening… Gossip Girl isn’t going to last forever!

What do you think? Is Blake a natural choice for Chanel, or a sort of annoying one?

