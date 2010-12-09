Blake Lively Has A New Man, Christina Aguilera Naked Pics!

Blake Lively Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
- Are Blake Lively and Ryan Gosling dating? The two blondes got cozy at the Blue Valentine premiere. They were spotted earlier in October apparently eating ice cream together. Lonely Boy is going to be so extra sad. (NY Daily News)
- I did a guest post for awesome Brit site Boticca which curates unique items like jewelry and handbags that you can’t find anywhere else, it’s a must-see. (Boticca)
- MAC Cosmetics has signed Lady Gaga on for a second year as the spokeswoman for its Viva Glam campaign. the Gaga-Lauper campaign was the most successful ever for the MAC AIDS Fund, which has raised more than $190 million for the cause since its founding in 1994. (WWD)
- Christina Aguilera has some leaked slight nakey pics that someone took from her computer. Considering she wore assless leather chaps in a video, somehow I doubt she cares. This is a tame one, click through for more if you care. (Holly Scoop)
- Tom Ford on that Terry Richardson kiss: Terry and I decided to do a kissing shot, so we kissed and kissed and kissed. And Terry is such a soft, sweet kisser. Thats what I think is sexy now. At least it was fun! (NY POST)
- Chlo Sevigny for Opening Ceremony SS11 goes pre-sale on Monday. (Harper’s Bazaar)
- Matthew Williamson is launching a bridal collection. That is a fantastic idea! (Elle UK)
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Brooch given to Liz Taylor from Richard Burton by Bvlgari. Yes please thanks Father Christmas http://twitpic.com/3eengr Love pieces with a story…
- RT @InterviewMag Our must-read interview with @ellefanning! She shares thoughts on Somewhere, her sister, and the seventh grade. http://bit.ly/dOQy3Y This is almost exactly what my life was like at 12, I swear.
- RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] Tip to Hotel Interior Designers; Rattan Wicker Balls are not chic – stop it http://plixi.com/p/61899236 I concur.
- RT @rackedny As if next week wasn’t crazy enough: The RSVP-only Rodarte sample sale is back! racked.cc/fiYndO #swoon
