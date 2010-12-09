StyleCaster
Blake Lively Has A New Man, Christina Aguilera Naked Pics!

What's hot
Kerry Pieri
Blake Lively Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • I did a guest post for awesome Brit site Boticca which curates unique items like jewelry and handbags that you can’t find anywhere else, it’s a must-see. (Boticca)
  • MAC Cosmetics has signed Lady Gaga on for a second year as the spokeswoman for its Viva Glam campaign. the Gaga-Lauper campaign was the most successful ever for the MAC AIDS Fund, which has raised more than $190 million for the cause since its founding in 1994. (WWD)

  • Christina Aguilera has some leaked slight nakey pics that someone took from her computer. Considering she wore assless leather chaps in a video, somehow I doubt she cares. This is a tame one, click through for more if you care. (Holly Scoop)
  • Tom Ford on that Terry Richardson kiss: Terry and I decided to do a kissing shot, so we kissed and kissed and kissed. And Terry is such a soft, sweet kisser. Thats what I think is sexy now. At least it was fun! (NY POST)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

  • RT @rackedny As if next week wasn’t crazy enough: The RSVP-only Rodarte sample sale is back! racked.cc/fiYndO #swoon

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Fall in love with Ryan Gossling all over again…

via Jezebel

