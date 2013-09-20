We can’t believe we’re about to say this, given her consistent ability to wear sexy, smoldering, and perfect looks on the red carpet, but Blake Lively looked totally meh last night. The 26-year-old actress killed it during the day yesterday in an orange leather Gucci dress at the brand’s show at Milan Fashion Week, but her appearance at the Beauty in Wonderland exhibition that Friday night left much to be desired.

For the occasion, Lively wore a Gucci jumpsuit that appeared on the Spring 2014 runway just hours before (she’s special, obviously). While the halter-ensemble certainly shimmered, it seriously fell flat. Obviously, her body is toned and fit (read: perfect), but this outfit did nothing to complement it—and it did not reflect her personal style whatsoever.

Lively is known for wearing mini-dresses that show off her enviable legs, so this drop-crotch situation wasn’t stellar. This risky look would have worked better on a star like Miley Cyrus, who has a reputation for wearing similar pieces. While the slicked back hair and simple makeup weren’t offensive, the jumpsuit calls for teased out tresses and a bold lip.

What do you think—is this the first time Blake Lively’s style has fallen flat?