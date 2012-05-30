Does Blake Lively Have What It Takes To Make It After ‘Gossip Girl’?

Earlier today, I came across a profile of Blake Lively in Bullett where she and some of her peers discussed their feelings about Gossip Girl (a.k.a. the reason why everyone in America gives a damn about her). Director Oliver Stone, who worked with Blake on the upcoming thriller Savages, stated, “My impression of Gossip Girl is that she’s pretty much a slave to it in that they have her for another year.”

Blake was a little bit more reserved — and chose not to call herself a slave, but rather a young actress who was incredibly grateful for the opportunity but was ready to move on. “…Six years is a long time. And as an actor who plays a caricature of myself on the show, I don’t think I’d say watch Gossip Girl for my best quality of work. But I am very lucky to have had that experience,” she proclaimed. Look, I understand where she’s coming from. As a devoted Gossip Girl fan long before the television show ever aired, I am the first to admit that it’s not only strayed absurdly from the books but the plot lines are ridiculous at this point.

But when Blake references her “best quality of work,” I can’t help but wonder what’s next for her after Serena van der Woodsen. Sure, at this point, she really is playing a caricature of herself. Blonde, busty and always dressed to kill, both Blake and Serena have mastered some sort of stunning damsel-in-distress act that makes the most eligible bachelors in the world fall to their knees. What else is there? Her recent film Hick, currently in limited release, has an astounding 0% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and Savages looks promising but messy.

In the fashion world, Blake’s success is slightly more guaranteed. A favorite of iconic designers Karl Lagerfeld and Christian Louboutin (who designed a shoe named after her that looked like Rainbow Brite threw up on a drag queen), she could easily parlay her notoriety into a life of it-girl stardom replete with capsule collections and front row seats at the couture shows year after year. I don’t think that’s enough for her and if her relationship with Ryan Reynolds continues, we’re probably looking at our next formulaic rom-com queen.

Blake: I will always be a big fan no matter what but don’t settle for mediocrity. If you have what it takes to put Gossip Girl behind you and have a successful film career, then do it — and quick. Put those who doubt you (admittedly including myself at times) to rest.

Photo via Getty