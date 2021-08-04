Blake Lively’s Sparkly Pink Dress Brings Me A Ridiculous Amount Of Joy

Ladies and gentlemen: Blake Lively. My favorite actress has had many of the best red carpet looks of all time. PERIOD! She always shows up looking radiant, elegant and fashionable AF. That said, our girl has taken some time out of the spotlight over the last two years (I mean, there was a lot going on) so I was elated to see her return to the carpet at the Free Guy premiere in New York City.

And return she did, with a bang!!! Blake didn’t just show up, she dazzled in a perfectly-pink cut-out sequin gown from Prabal Gurung’s Resort 2022 collection. The shimmering metallic dress featured a high neckline, a major cleavage cut-out and an X-shaped silver bodice that showed off Lively’s midriff.

She paired the gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a glitzy star-shaped crystallized Judith Leiber clutch, plus a manicure featuring pressed flowers by nail artist @enamelle. For glam, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle did a subtly smoky eye, natural brows, tons of bronzer and a nude lip by Bite Beauty.

Now, let’s hear it for the back of the dress!!!!! (If you don’t get the reference, you need to spend more time scrolling TikTok.) I love an open-back moment, and it really helped highlight my favorite part of the look: her stunning updo by hairstylist Rod Ortega.

The high ponytail featured braided-in silver and diamond chains by Lorraine Schwartz, a move I will most definitely be copying for future updos.

It was dramatic in all the right ways, as only a good actress can be. I couldn’t tell what shoes Lively wore underneath, as the dress was a touch too long (I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me) but according to her Instagram Stories, she went with Louboutins—although she also posted a behind-the-scenes snap of her pairing the gown with white Converse.

“Thank you to everyone who made my prom night 2021 possible,” Lively joked on Instagram Stories. As for her prom date, she went with hubby Ryan Reynolds, who is also the star of the film. In Free Guy, Reynolds plays a man who realizes he is a background character in a video game called Free City. I’m not one for action comedies, but this one actually sounds kind of good—or maybe Lively’s look is just convincing me to give it a shot.

Blake fans are thrilled to see her back at it, especially with the Met Gala just a few months away. Does her return to the carpet mean she’ll be attending?! She’s been known for positively slaying the Met steps in the past (Who can forget her Versace gown for Heavenly Bodies back in 2018?) so her easing back into red carpet life may mean we can expect something great come September.

Until then, I’ll take this rare Blake red carpet sighting and enjoy it on its own. Leave it to Lively to make a comeback in head-to-toe pink sequins! We have absolutely zero choice but to stan, as usual.