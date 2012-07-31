Watch Blake Lively’s Fragrance Film For Gucci

When it announced that Blake Lively was going to be the face of Gucci Premiere, the iconic brand’s latest fragrance, many naysayers scoffed. After all, Blake was recently the face of another high fashion brand (you know, Chanel). However, after seeing her first print ad, we fell in love.

And now, the campaign’s short film that was said to debut at the Venice Film Festival has leaked. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn (the man responsible for the Ryan Gosling thriller Drive), the 30-second clip features a glamorous Blake flitting about a stunning mansion and looking over Hollywood. All the skeptics should likely be hushed after watching this. Not only does Blake totally nail the whole “glamorous damsel in distress” act, she also makes us seriously curious to try this perfume. Look at how excited it makes her! This must be good.

Check it out and let us know what you think. Did Gucci strike gold by hiring Blake?