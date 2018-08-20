Blake Lively Wears 4 Perfect Outfits in Just 3 Days

What’s hard? Assembling a truly incredible outfit. What’s harder? Assembling more than one truly incredible outfit in the same week. What’s even harder? Assembling four truly incredible outfits in the same week and wearing them back-to-back (to-back-to-back) without allowing a single mediocre outfit to interrupt your flow.

But Blake Lively, transcendent being that she is, managed to do just that. And she took things a step further: She wore all four stunning outfits in a matter of three days. (Yup, she doubled up, wearing her first and second outfits in the same day.)

And it’s not just that these are great outfits—they’re amazing ones. They’re bold, statement-making sartorial magic. Don’t believe me? Keep scrolling.

Friday, August 17

Lively started strong in an all-neon-green-everything ensemble, accented with teal statement earrings, embellished fuchsia shoes and a hot pink lip.

Friday, August 17 (again)

Lively traded her neon green power suit for a blue, velour, sleeveless one. This one felt slouchier and more ’70s than the other—and she let her hair out of its tight bun into a messier ponytail to match the vibe. (She kept that statement lip, though.) Two monochromatic suits in one day? Power moves only.

Saturday, August 18

For her third outfit, Lively opted for yet another power suit—this one multicolor plaid, rather than monochromatic. Everything about the look—from the brooch on her tie (yes, she wore a tie) to her loose side braid—feels carefully curated. And she topped off her look with a checker-print bag that somehow doesn’t clash with her head-to-toe plaid. Leave it to Lively.

Sunday, August 19

Lively proved lace and pinstripes aren’t mutually exclusive in her final look, which consisted of a white pinstripe jumpsuit layered over a similarly colored lace top. She finished her look with a matching pinstripe blazer, which she either carried with her or draped over her shoulders.

What’d I tell ya? Four truly incredible looks. Three days. If Lively can pull off this kind of sartorial feat, you and I can at least make it to Friday without showing up to work in pajamas…right?