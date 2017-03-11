Here’s Proof That Blake Lively Almost Always Wears Floral Outfits

OK, we get it: Blake Lively looks good in just about anything. She makes it look all too easy to pull off a wide array styles that most of us wouldn’t dare try; from chic and bohemian to colorful, preppy ensembles, to classic Old Hollywood glam, and beyond. While there’s no doubt that her style is ever-changing and far from boring, it’s a rare occasion that she skips out on a gorgeous floral design. Not exactly groundbreaking, we know, but hear us out.

There are certainly different levels of Lively’s floral obsession. On one end of the spectrum, Lively actually can’t get enough floral, like, well, when Lively oh-so-casually wore a show-stopping Michael Kors dress completely adorned in bright red poppies on the streets of Manhattan. Then there’s the other end of the spectrum which is a whole lot less dramatic. On this side, Lively teases a subtle floral design into her ensemble, like her elegant, flower adorned Met Gala dress in 2016.

Even though the majority of us won’t be flaunting a $3,000 poppy-covered Michael Kors dress on the streets of the city (or well, anywhere) anytime soon, Lively’s fashion certainly has us ready to bring back florals just in time for spring. In need of more inspiration? Click through for Blake Lively’s best floral fashions below.