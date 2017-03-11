Here’s Proof That Blake Lively Almost Always Wears Floral Outfits

- OK, we get it: Blake Lively looks good in just about anything. She makes it look all too easy to pull off a wide array styles that most of us wouldn’t dare try; from chic and bohemian to colorful, preppy ensembles, to classic Old Hollywood glam, and beyond. While there’s no doubt that her style is ever-changing and far from boring, it’s a rare occasion that she skips out on a gorgeous floral design. Not exactly groundbreaking, we know, but hear us out.
There are certainly different levels of Lively’s floral obsession. On one end of the spectrum, Lively actually can’t get enough floral, like, well, when Lively oh-so-casually wore a show-stopping Michael Kors dress completely adorned in bright red poppies on the streets of Manhattan. Then there’s the other end of the spectrum which is a whole lot less dramatic. On this side, Lively teases a subtle floral design into her ensemble, like her elegant, flower adorned Met Gala dress in 2016.
Even though the majority of us won’t be flaunting a $3,000 poppy-covered Michael Kors dress on the streets of the city (or well, anywhere) anytime soon, Lively’s fashion certainly has us ready to bring back florals just in time for spring. In need of more inspiration? Click through for Blake Lively’s best floral fashions below.
Met Gala in 2016
Lively wore a light-pink Burberry gown with floral embellishments on the red carpet in NYC.
NY Premiere of 'The Shallows' in 2016
Lively wore a Carolina Herrera black and white strapless gown featuring a leather bodice and a sheer skirt with floral embellishment.
A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala in 2013
The actress wore an Oscar De La Renta pink and green embroidered floral dress, paired with a long, pink necklace.
69th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016
A pregnant Blake Lively showed off her baby bump in a striped mini dress and floral Chanel Spring 2015 coat at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Unveiling of Van Cleef & Arpels Redesigned New York 5th Avenue Flagship Mansion in 2013
Lively wore a lingerie-inspired dress by Marchesa with a floral embroidered front.
Backstage at Michael Kors Fashion Show in 2014
Lively posed backstage in a Michael Kors embroidered wool skirt with a matching short-sleeved blazer in New York City.
Café Society Premiere in 2016
The actress showed off her baby bump in a light blue Carolina Herrera dress embroidered with a floral design.
Target Cat & Jack Launch in 2016
For Target's launch, Lively wore a Lindsey Thornburg Clark Petal Dress from the Spring 2014 Collection to the Target Cat & Jack Launch in NYC.
Screening of 'Twelve' in 2010
Blake Lively wore a mini dress from Chanel's Resort 2011 collection. The textured dress reveals a sheer, floral pattern in the front and back of the dress.
NY Street Style in 2016
Lively casually hits the streets in a red Michael Kors dress embellished with rose petals.
God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in 2014
A pregnant Blake Lively wore a pink and lilac floral dress by Michael Kors.
ABC's 'The Chew' in 2015
For an appearance on ABC's The Chew, Lively wore a colorful, floral Lindsey Thornburg dress.
Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 Runway Show
Lively wore a '60s-inspired pink floral Michaels Kors dress from the designer's Spring 2017 collection to the show.
Green Latern Premiere in 2011
The actress wore a white Chanel Spring 2009 gown with floral details on the red carpet in Los Angeles.
NY Street Style in 2013
Lively wore floral pants in the West Village, proving to us that a flowery design can add extra flair to any outfit.
