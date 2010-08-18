Blake Lively Disses Ben Affleck’s Style In ‘Interview’; Snookie Is Branding Kryptonite

Blake Lively in Interview. Photo: Craig McDean

SITES WE LOVE

In September’s Interview, Blake Lively says to Ben Affleck, “Well, people like you make me fashionable, because if there is no wrong there can be no right.” To which Affleck replied, “Youve gotten so much more bchy since we wrapped the film (The Town).” Burn! We love when pretty people bring the banter. (Interview)

Joel McHale has been tapped to host the Emmy’s, which makes us super excited because that man is hilarious. (NY Mag)

Club Monaco is doing a collaboration with Made Her Think. We’re partial to the silver pavon ring, below. Check out the collection when it hits stores in September with prices starting at $79. (Club Monaco)



Silver pavon ring. Photo courtesy of Club Monaco

Gisele (playing the bombshell) and Lauren Hutton (as the heroine) are the newest released cover girls for Love‘s 4th issue, following Alessandra Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The ladies maintain the hottness. (Daily Front Row)





Love’s September issue covers. Photos: Mert and Marcus

Perhaps one of the funniest marketing schemes we’ve ever heard? Designers have been gifting Snookie of the Jersey Shore other designers’ handbags. That’s just wrong. (NY Observer)

The trailer for Gucci’s Frank Miller-directed video stars Evan Rachel Wood and calls to mind Miller’s Sin City. Watch it below! (Fashionista)

TWITTER:

RT @annadellorusso Cozy atmophere @home for my friends coming… http://twitpic.com/2fy4of

We are once again forced to believe our evite went into spam.



RT @FaranKrentcil My Mexican super is wearing a confederate flag t-shirt. They need to bring back Arrested Development specifically for these moments.

File Under: Ironic NYC Moments

RT @csiriano I just met this amazing new singer Oh land she is soo great check her out, Im a fan already! http://www.ohlandmusic.com/

We don’t want to brag Christian, but we did already call her the “next big thing.“

RT @peaches_g So what do you all think of my friend @chrissiecurry‘s new tat? http://tweetphoto.com/39383724 I love it!

That is quite the commitment to candy.



RT @JustJared Taylor Momsen: ‘I Dress Like a High Class Hooker’: Taylor Momsen strolls through the streets http://goo.gl/fb/JS4N7

The first step is admitting you have a problem.