Blake Lively Covers Glamour, Not Naked

Blake Lively is on the latest cover of Glamour and she truly looks gorgeous, fully clothed in Marc by Marc Jacobs, M Missoni, Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti to channel a mod/60s inspired vibe. In the meantime, Perez Hilton went and made himself relevant again last night by sourcing some questionably authentic camera phone photos of Blake Lively totally naked (or shnaked, as I like to call it). Hopefully these are faux, but I mean really, who are these girls who still think it’s a good idea to send dudes naked photos of themselves especially if they are of the famous variety of person? Sh*t goes viral girls, and even if you’re not famous now, you just might land a Bravo reality show which will make you semi-famous, and in turn, make others more interested, than they were prior, in seeing you shnaked.

Blake was most likely hoping people would only care about her recent Glamour photos and the accompanying interview by Florence Welch today, instead of aforementioned nudie pics. So in honor of Gossip Girl and all of it’s awesomeness, we’ll provide the highlights of said interview and the pretty Glamour photos:

Blake Lively doesn’t Tweet:

“People ask me why I dont tweet. Honestly, Im so sick of myself.”

Blake Lively was really excited about her Chanel gig, and took on party planning in honor of her honor:

“Its such an honor. When I found out I got [the job], you and I went to dinner and concocted this plan, like two little girls at a tea party, saying, Oh, it would be the best if we had a party. And youll perform, and well do it in Paris. Like you and I were in charge of Chanel!”

Blake Lively is her own stylist:

“I think I became my own stylist by not knowing any better. And once I was told it was time to get one, I thought: This is one of my favorite hobbies! And Im going to pay someone to steal my hobby from me? Thats a terrible idea!”

She eats really fatty food before getting into snug dresses for events:

“And my diet of choice before events is a chicken potpie from Tea & Sympathy, because they never have enough food at these things. “

Blake Lively is probably less unhappy about ending her relationship with Penn Badgley than Penn Badgley is.

“Every relationship you have, youre learning and growing and taking something from that. So for me, its never been too dramatic of a thing when something ends.”

Keep your head up Blake, and also blond, it looks, like, really pretty that way.