Blake Lively Posts ‘Impressively Athletic’ Cheerleading Throwback Pic

Blake Lively loves a good Instagram joke. She’s shared a Roz Chast cartoon of a tombstone with the epitaph, “I can’t believe I ate all that kale for nothing.” A few weeks ago, she posted a shot of herself matching various foundation colors with different shades of doughnuts. And her latest post is a throwback pic of herself in a cheerleading uniform, not doing any kind of actual cheerleading whatsoever. “I’ve always been impressively athletic…” she wrote.

In the photo, Lively is wearing Burbank High School cheer gear and sitting cross-legged on the ground, while one fellow cheerleader straddles her neck holding pom-poms and another girl stands next to them with her arms in the air. Admittedly, none of them look terribly athletic.

Lively was an overachiever in high school—”I was class president, on the cheerleading

squad, in a competitive show choir, and in, like, six different clubs,” she told Cosmo—so perhaps she made up for her lack of cheerleading skills in other areas. Or, even more likely: Maybe she really was an amazing cheerleader, and she’s just poking fun at herself.

In other news, Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, posted a tweet today that may or may not have told the world that their newest addition to the family is a girl. Though the couple has managed to keep their baby’s sex a secret thus far, he tweeted today, “The mobile above my daughter’s crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is.”

He could’ve been referring to their 22-month-old daughter, James, though. TBD on whether Lively and Reynolds have two girls or not, but in the meantime, let’s all bask in the glory of that ridiculous cheerleading photo, shall we?