Blake Lively For Chanel: First Look!

After months of anticipation, they’re finally here: Blake Lively‘s Spring 2011 advertisements for Chanel’s new Mademoiselle handbag. According to WWD, the ads will start to appear in glossies over the next two weeks, and they will run through early June. I must say that the Gossip Girl‘s photos, shot by Karl Lagerfeld, showcase her best modeling work thus far, which is probably a good thing, since I have a feeling that the campaigns are going to keep coming for Lively.

I know what you’re thinking, but don’t worryone thing that the actress won’t be doing is branching out into design. I have such a respect for fashion and such an appreciation for it that if there are people like Karl Lagerfeld out there designing, who am I? she told WWD. I want to bow down to them and be a representative for them if theyll have me.

What do you think about Blake Lively’s handbag campaign?