Blake Lively Makes Latest Red Carpet Appearance in Burberry Prorsum

These days, it’s pretty rare that Blake Lively makes a red carpet appearance. To be fair, the 25-year-old former “Gossip Girl” star isn’t promoting anything at the moment, and it seems she prefers staying home in Westchester with actor hubby Ryan Reynolds to stepping out in designer duds. However, last night she supported 36-year-old Reynolds at the premiere of his new flick “Turbo” at its New York premiere.

Just because she occasionally takes a break from the spotlight doesn’t mean she looks anything but amazing when she makes an appearance. For the event, she opted for a chic, crystallized pencil skirt and top from Burberry Prorsum’s Resort 2014 collection. Paired with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps (a staple in her wardrobe, but we guess that’s what happens when Monsieur Louboutin himself is your dear friend), Lively’s accessories were simple and elegant.

Oh, and it should come as no surprise that she opted for little makeup and enviable beach waves that look like she just stepped out from in front of a wind machine. Typical.

What do you think of Blake Lively’s red carpet look?

