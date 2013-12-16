Blake Lively’s Dream Present Would Bankrupt Ryan Reynolds

It must be nice to be married to Ryan Reynolds. For all the obvious reasons — he’s a famous movie star, he’s a former (and let’s be honest, current) Sexiest Man Alive, and generally seems like a nice guy. But will he buy you all the jewels in the Van Cleef & Arpels estate collection? Not so fast.

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively was at Van Cleef & Arpels’ flagship New York store last week, and was eyeing a pair of circular estate earrings. “Their estate pieces are incredible,” she told E!, “because [they] show how timeless Van Cleef is.”

Lively, who is in the process of starting her own as-yet-unclarified lifestyle brand, is an avid shopper (she probably picked up a thing or two working as both the face of Chanel and Gucci, we’re imagining). But when E! host Alicia Quarles joked that Reynolds should buy the estate collection for Lively for Christmas, Lively shut her down, claiming that purchasing the estate pieces would “bankrupt” the couple.

So maybe stars are just like us, after all.